SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $55,075,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 78,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

