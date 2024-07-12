SPC Financial Inc. Buys 545 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.77. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $100.10.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

