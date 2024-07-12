SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 12.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 288,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 41,248 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

DVN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,872,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,035. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

