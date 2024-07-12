Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Lowered to $32.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUV. Melius reissued a sell rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.36.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.4 %

LUV stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.