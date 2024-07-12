SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Cut to $81.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSB. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 15.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SouthState by 314.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SouthState by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in SouthState by 44.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

