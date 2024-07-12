SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Stock Performance
Shares of SoftBank stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $13.81.
About SoftBank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.