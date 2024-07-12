SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

Shares of SoftBank stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

