Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $165.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $132.55 and last traded at $135.06. Approximately 3,060,194 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,579,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.18.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

