Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smart for Life Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMFL opened at $2.55 on Friday. Smart for Life has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.
About Smart for Life
