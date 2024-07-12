Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smart for Life Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMFL opened at $2.55 on Friday. Smart for Life has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

