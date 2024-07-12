SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 458.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

SMTGY stock remained flat at $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

SMA Solar Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

