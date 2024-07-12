Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.75

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €67.75 ($73.64) and last traded at €66.75 ($72.55), with a volume of 54695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €68.70 ($74.67).

Sixt Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.97.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services through corporate and franchise station network for private and business customers worldwide. It offers its products through SIXT app, which comprises SIXT rent, a car rental service; SIXT van & truck for commercial vehicle rental; SIXT share, a car sharing service, as well as offers micro-mobility services through e-scooters, e-mopeds, and e-bikes; SIXT+ for car subscriptions/long-term rentals; and SIXT ride, which includes transfer services, chauffeur services, and event transport services.

