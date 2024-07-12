Sivota (LON:SIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 1339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.35).

Sivota Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.68. The company has a market cap of £944,250.00 and a P/E ratio of -41.67.

About Sivota

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

