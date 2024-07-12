Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Declines By 73.1%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Société BIC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $39.57.

Société BIC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.5428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th.

Société BIC Company Profile

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

