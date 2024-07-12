Short Interest in Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Rises By 93.8%

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,244,500 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Skylark Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Skylark has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.
Skylark Company Profile
