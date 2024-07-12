Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Grows By 89.7%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the June 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kore Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 79,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,788. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.08.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.97%.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

