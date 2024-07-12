Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Expands By 2,335.2%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 2,335.2% from the June 15th total of 212,300 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Down 2.0 %
NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 649,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,744. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NLS Pharmaceutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.