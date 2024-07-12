Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Expands By 2,335.2%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 2,335.2% from the June 15th total of 212,300 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Down 2.0 %

NLS Pharmaceutics stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 649,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,744. NLS Pharmaceutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

