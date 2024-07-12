Short Interest in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Decreases By 99.2%

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVMT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.50. 342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.