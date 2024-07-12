Short Interest in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Expands By 60.5%

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the June 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:FMST traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 12,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.30.
About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology
