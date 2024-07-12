Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Rises By 101.7%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the June 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

FTGC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 735,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,546. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1955 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTGC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 708.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 82,550 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 703,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 180,663 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

