Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Expands By 304.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 691,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ETV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.90. 166,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,702. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

