Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Declines By 91.7%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRYBF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.54.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
