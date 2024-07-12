Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Declines By 91.7%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRYBF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

