Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Declines By 95.8%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Conifex Timber Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CFXTF remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
About Conifex Timber
