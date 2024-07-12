Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Drops By 95.0%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CIBEY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 9,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,885. Commercial International Bank has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Get Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. alerts:

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.