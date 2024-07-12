Short Interest in Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Drops By 95.0%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CIBEY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 9,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,885. Commercial International Bank has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.
Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile
