Short Interest in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Drops By 98.7%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 904,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chijet Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) by 772.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,784 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Chijet Motor worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Chijet Motor Price Performance

Shares of CJET traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,840. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Chijet Motor has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

