Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Drops By 99.7%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 125,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.