Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Drops By 99.7%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 125,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

