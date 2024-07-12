Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Decreases By 75.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

BZZUY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674. Buzzi has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44.

About Buzzi



Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Further Reading

