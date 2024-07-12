Short Interest in Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Expands By 194.9%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.9 days.
Azelis Group Stock Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:AZLGF traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.85. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300. Azelis Group has a 12 month low of C$18.46 and a 12 month high of C$25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.43.
Azelis Group Company Profile
