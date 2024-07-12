Short Interest in Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Expands By 194.9%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.9 days.

Azelis Group Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:AZLGF traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.85. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300. Azelis Group has a 12 month low of C$18.46 and a 12 month high of C$25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.43.

Get Azelis Group alerts:

Azelis Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.