Shentu (CTK) Market Cap Reaches $83.89 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $83.89 million and $1.67 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 135,962,706 coins and its circulating supply is 135,962,708 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

