SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 417.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Up 1.9 %

SBET traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,701. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

