ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lessened by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.9% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.60.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

NOW traded up $5.99 on Thursday, hitting $749.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

