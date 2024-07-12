Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $64,606.20 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $64,606.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 903,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,320,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.56 and a beta of 1.59. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp began coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russia Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,597,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 61.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

