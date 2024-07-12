SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Down 4%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.56. 450,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 775,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
