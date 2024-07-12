Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.75. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,048,000 after acquiring an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,596,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

