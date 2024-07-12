Scotiabank Raises Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Price Target to $17.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HR. Wedbush lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,926,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 297,603 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 247,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 162,886 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,690,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 1,010,841 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,748,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

