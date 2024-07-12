Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.76.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,245,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,441,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

