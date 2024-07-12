Scotiabank Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$31.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.90.

Shares of PSK traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 114,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,532. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$28.42. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.19.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of C$120.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9703787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,250.00. Insiders have acquired 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

