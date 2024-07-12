San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 57,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Down 16.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

