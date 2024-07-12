Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

CRM stock traded up $4.15 on Friday, reaching $255.27. 2,320,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,907,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,074,350.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,848.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,152 shares of company stock worth $118,115,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.1% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

