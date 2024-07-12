Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.88.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $1,268,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

