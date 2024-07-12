Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 409,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

