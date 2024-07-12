Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 645.7% in June

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 645.7% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
Shares of RCGCF remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,228. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About Roscan Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Roscan Gold
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.