Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 645.7% in June

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 645.7% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

Shares of RCGCF remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,228. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

