Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Rogers Communications Stock Up 2.7 %
Rogers Communications stock opened at C$54.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.50 and a twelve month high of C$64.95.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is a Dividend King?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.