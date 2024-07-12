Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) PT Lowered to C$76.00 at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$54.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.50 and a twelve month high of C$64.95.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

