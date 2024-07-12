Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RKT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a current ratio of 12.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $15.81.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

