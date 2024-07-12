Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

REXR opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,030,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 380,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

