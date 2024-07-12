Reviewing Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) and Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avidity Biosciences and Pharvaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidity Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00 Pharvaris 1 0 4 0 2.60

Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $44.29, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. Pharvaris has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 80.12%. Given Pharvaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than Avidity Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidity Biosciences $9.56 million 442.08 -$212.22 million ($2.95) -14.98 Pharvaris N/A N/A -$109.18 million ($2.68) -6.82

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and Pharvaris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pharvaris has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avidity Biosciences. Avidity Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharvaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avidity Biosciences has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharvaris has a beta of -3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avidity Biosciences and Pharvaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidity Biosciences -2,103.78% -37.98% -33.09% Pharvaris N/A -39.67% -37.38%

Summary

Avidity Biosciences beats Pharvaris on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. Its other products in pipeline include AOC 1044 for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy, which is under phase 1/2 clinical development trial; and AOC 1020 to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company is developing products for rare skeletal muscle and rare cardiac diseases. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial. The company operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. Pharvaris N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

