Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Shares Down 0.8%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.70 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64). 202,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 232,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.40 ($0.65).

Residential Secure Income Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.48. The firm has a market cap of £93.69 million, a P/E ratio of -389.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 1.03 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,076.92%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI or the Company) (LSE: RESI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns in two sub-sectors in UK residential housing; independent retirement rentals and shared ownership, which are underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped, strong demand for affordable homes.

