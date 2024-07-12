Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN traded up $5.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.17. 633,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

