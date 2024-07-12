ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.27 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $1.27 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 59.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00119223 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

