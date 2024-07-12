Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 23.6% against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $93.70 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.3697519 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $10,046,369.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

