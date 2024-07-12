Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $122.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $122.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,865 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,855,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

