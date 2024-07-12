Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $99.00 target price on the stock.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 653,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $961,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

